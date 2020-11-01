Rajasthan Royals are out of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race after suffering a 60-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing a mountain of 192 runs in Dubai, Pat Cummins ran through RR’s batting order with a sensational opening spell. After conceding 19 runs off the first five balls, the Aussie speedster breathed fire with the ball and scalped four wickets in his first three overs. The Men in Pink never were able to recover from the top-order collapse as they were restricted to 131/9. Although Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia played some excellent shots, their efforts couldn’t have any impact on the results. KKR vs RR Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, RR skipper Steve Smith elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after winning the toss. With opener Nitish Rana going back for a golden duck, KKR got off to a terrible start. However, Shubman Gill joined forces with Rahul Tripathi, and the duo added 72 runs for the second wicket. RR did make a comeback with some quick wickets, but Eoin Morgan dented their hopes even further. The southpaw rained fours and sixes all over the park and scored 68 off 35 balls. As a result, KKR posted 191/7, which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

# Rajasthan Royals get eliminated of the playoff race.

# Eoin Morgan registered his highest score (68) in IPL history.

# Pat Cummins registered his best figures (4/34) in the Indian Premier League.

# Nitish Rana registered his third golden duck in his last five matches.

# Jofra Archer picked five wickets in the first over of IPL 2020, joint-most for any bowler alongside Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult.

With this, RR became the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab to get eliminated from the final-four contention. Also, KKR, who jumped to the fourth position in the team standings, have to pray for Mumbai Indians’ win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to qualify for the next stage.

