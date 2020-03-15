Twitterati Troll Brad Hogg For Comparing PSL With IPL, Former Australian Leg Spinner Rates Both T20 Leagues 9/10

Brad Hogg Rates PSL on Par With IPL (Photo Credits: PTI, Facebook & Getty Images)

Former Australian Cricket team leg spinner Brad Hogg has rated Indian Premier League (IPL) on par with Pakistan Super League (PSL). The chinaman bowler rated both leagues 9/10 when asked by a fan to rate both IPL and PSL out of 10 during a Twitter Q&A. The former Aussie spinner appreciated the effort of PSL for bringing cricket back in Pakistan and generating interest for the game once again in the cricket-crazy nation. However, he considers IPL more popular worldwide which have bigger viewership. Brad Hogg's rating has forced Twitterati to troll him for comparing PSL equally with IPL. New IPL 2020 Format: Brad Hogg, Former KKR Bowler, Suggests Plan for Rescheduling of Indian Premier League 13; Thanks to a Fan.

The PSL started in the year 2016 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with five teams. The initial few seasons of the T20 league was played in the UAE due to security concerns in the country. Finally, PSL Season 5 is fully taking place in Pakistan and has almost come to an end with only semi-final and final matches taking place. Speaking about IPL, it started in the year 2008 and has widely become popular worldwide. Indian Premier League is known for bringing in more money than any other T20 league in the world. Not let us have look on some funny tweets used to troll Brad Hogg.

Brad Hogg Rates PSL on Par With IPL

Both 9 out of 10. The PSL has been the most prevalent of late because it has bought the game back to Pakistan. The IPL has the most interest in viewership worldwide. https://t.co/7jf5ulmCzQ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, PSL has been shortened due to coronavirus outbreak as the final match will be played on March 18, 2020, behind the closed gate. Also, IPL has been drastically affected duet COVID-19 pandemic situation, as it has been postponed to April 15, 2020, and also this season will be played with fewer matches.