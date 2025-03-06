WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Bottom-placed UP Warriorz are set to lock horns with WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians in their upcoming game of Women's Premier League Season 3. This will be the sixth game for MI-W and the seventh for UPW-W in the ongoing WPL 2025. The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2025 match is the 16th match of the tournament, and can be termed as a do-or-die for the hosts, as a loss further would diminish their hopes for playoffs. UPW-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women's T20 Cricket Match in Lucknow.

UP Warriorz will be taking the field after two back-to-back losses, while Mumbai Indians are here after a big loss against Delhi Capitals, following three consecutive wins. It's also an opportunity to take revenge for UP Warriorz in the UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match, as they lost the last game against MI-W by a big margin since MI-W won that game by eight wickets, with 18 balls to spare while chasing. UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League Match in Lucknow.

When is UPW-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the 16th match of WPL 2025 on Thursday, March 6. The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UPW-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. For the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. UPW-W vs MI-W, WPL 2025: Struggling UP Warriorz Face Must-Win Clash Against Mumbai Indians.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of UPW-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges.

