Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Telecast and Streaming Details: After weeks of intense action and thrill, we are down to two teams--Vidarbha and Kerala who will take on each other to decide the winner of Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Both teams have had standout performances this season and deservedly made it to the final. With the trophy on the line, Vidarbha and Kerala will look to give their absolute best one final time. Kerala will eye a maiden Ranji Trophy title while Vidarbha would like to add a third title to their trophy cabinet. The two-time champions have had a stellar Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Vidarbha won six out of their seven group-stage matches, with only one match (against Gujarat) ending in a draw. Victories over Tamil Nadu (quarter-final) and Mumbai (semi-final) saw them make it to the summit clash. Kerala also had a memorable campaign, winning the quarter-finals and semi-finals by virtue of having first innings lead. Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Final: When and Where To Watch Vidarbha vs Kerala, Venue and Squads.

Yash Rathod (933), captain Akshay Wadkar (674) and Karun Nair (642) have had magnificent returns with the bat in hand. With the ball, it has been Harsh Dubey has been absolutely superb, taking 66 wickets. Kerala's highest run-getter has been Salman Nizar (607 runs) while Jalaj Saxena's all-round show (338 runs and 38 wickets) has been instrumental as well. Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey can become the highest wicket-taker in a single Ranji Trophy season if he takes three more in the final while Kerala captain Sachin Baby will become the third from his state to feature in 100 First-Class matches. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final: List of Records That Can Be Broken During Vidarbha vs Kerala Summit Clash.

When is Vidarbha vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Vidarbha take on Kerala in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on Wednesday, February 26. The Vidarbha vs Kerala match is set to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur and it starts at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Vidarbha vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final Live Telecast?

Sports18 had the broadcast rights of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Fans can watch the Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final live telecast on the Sports18 Khel TV channel. For Vidarbha vs Kerala online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Vidarbha vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final?

JioHotstar, the official newly-branded OTT platform as a result of the Jio-Star merger will provide Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final live streaming. Fans can watch the Vidarbha vs Kerala live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

