Virat Kohli has carved his name not just in Indian cricket but globally as a sports icon. The right-handed batsman is arguably the best all-format batsman in the world. Be it, Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs) or T20s, Kohli makes his bat do the talking and that too pleasantly. Kohli was born on November 05, 1988 in Delhi. He went to make his debut for India 2008 against Sri Lanka in an ODI. Virat Kohli Photos & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Happy Birthday Kohli Greetings, HD Images in RCB and Indian Cricket Team Jersey and Positive Messages to Share Online.

Two years later, in 2010, he made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe and then in 2011, he featured in longest format of the game for the first time against West Indies. With his consistent Kohli become one of the modern greats and now is considered in the same league as Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara and many other legends of the game. As the Indian captain turns 32, on his birthday, we take a look at quick facts associated with him: Virat Kohli Fans Storm Twitter Ahead of RCB Captain’s 32nd Birthday, Trend #HappyBirthdayVirat.

Virat Kohli is the first Indian batsman to score three consecutive centuries in ODIs.

Kohli is also the fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODIs.

The right-handed batsman is the only Indian to score a hundred on World Cup debut.

Kohli happens to be the only Indian captain to beat South Africa 3-0 in a Test series.

Kohli is the only Asian captain to win Tests in England, Australia and South Africa.

He is also the only Indian captain to win Test series in Australia.

Kohli has highest number of centuries in run-chases in ODIs.

Kohli is also under-19 cricket World Cup winner, He led Indian team to victory in U19 World Cup in 2008.

Kohli has broken many records on his way to glory and safe to say he destined to break many more. Apart from his mind-blowing batting skills, Kohli is a sensational fielder as well. The 320year-old wears heart on his sleeve.

