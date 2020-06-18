Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Virat Kohli Is Enjoying Mumbai Monsoon, Indian Cricket Team Captain’s Latest Instagram Post Is Proof of It; RCB Teammate AB de Villiers Calls Him Sophisticated

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 01:54 PM IST
Virat Kohli Is Enjoying Mumbai Monsoon, Indian Cricket Team Captain’s Latest Instagram Post Is Proof of It; RCB Teammate AB de Villiers Calls Him Sophisticated
Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: @virat.kohli/Instagram)

With cricket-related activities suspended due to coronavirus crisis Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, just like other cricketers, is spending the free time at home. Kohli shared his photo of reading a book at home as monsoon began in Mumbai. The monsoon in Mumbai arrived on June 15. Meanwhile, Kohli took to Instagram and wrote he is enjoying his first proper experience of the Mumbai monsoon. Virat Kohli Was Playing PlayStation With Wriddhiman Saha When I Came Up With a Plan to Dismiss David Warner, Reveals Ravi Ashwin.

"Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something," Indian captain captioned his photo on Instagram.

Here's Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers was quick to comment on Kohli's post and called his Indian Premier League (IPL) captain "sophisticated". Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley.

Here's ABD's Comment

Screenshot of AB de Villiers' comment

Kohli has been active on social media since the lockdown was first implemented. The cricketer also had live online sessions with former and current cricketers. The cricket-related activities are likely to resumes soon, and the Indian skipper will be eager to go out and play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

