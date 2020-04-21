Virat Kohli Recalls How He Cried The Whole Night After Not Getting Selected For State Team

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman to have graced the game and his records in all forms of cricket speak volumes of his prowess. However, his journey to success wasn’t smooth at all. The 31-year old recently revealed his state of agony when he wasn’t picked in the state team. The right-handed batsman even said that he cried the whole night and kept asking his coach the reason why he hasn’t been picked in the team. Anushka Sharma Yells 'Aye Kohli, Chauka Maar Na' To Give Virat Kohli The Field Experience And His Reaction Is Hilarious (Watch Video).

"I felt nothing was working for me when I was not picked for the state team initially. I cried the whole night and asked my coach 'why did I not get selected'?" said Kohli while speaking in an online class organised by "Unacademy” alongside his wife Anushka Sharma. Despite getting omitted from the state team, the Delhi-born cricketer continued his hard work and as of now, the kid has evolved into a world-beater. Well, Kohli’s story is certainly a great inspiration for all the youngsters who face failures.

While talking about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 31-year old said that this crisis has made people understand the value of police, doctors and nurses. "The one positive out of this crisis that we as a society have become more compassionate. We are showing more gratitude to the frontline workers in this war, be it police personnel, doctors or nurses,” said the star cricketer.

Kohli also said that the disease has taught people about the unpredictability of life. "Life is unpredictable. So, do what makes you happy and not get into comparisons all the time. People have a choice now how to come out of this phase. Life is going to be different after this," said the skipper.

Kohli’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, just like many other cricket tournaments, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed indefinitely owing to the global health scare.