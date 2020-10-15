Chris Gayle finally gets his first game of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and fans are nothing but ecstatic. The Caribbean dasher is arguably the greatest batsmen in the T20 format, and his numbers speak volumes of his capabilities. Gayle also boasts a terrific IPL record and owing to the fact, many eyebrows were raised when he didn’t feature in the Kings XI Punjab line-up for the first seven games. Although Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul did a terrific job at the top order, Punjab lost six of their first seven games, and Gayle was inducted in the do-or-die encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB vs KXIP Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

With 4484 runs from 126 games, Gayle is one of the most successful batsmen in IPL history. In fact, he is only batsmen to smash six centuries in the gala T20 tournament. However, the self-proclaimed Universe Boss didn’t enjoy a great run in the past year, which propelled him to warm the benches. Ageing 41, the southpaw is indeed in the fag end of his career, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in this season. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans expressed their excitement after seeing the left-handed batsman in KXIP playing XI.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. KXIP must leave no stones unturned to win this encounter as they are just a couple of defeats away from getting knocked out of the playoff race. However, thrashing the in-form RCB side will take some beating.

