India and England are all set to take on each other in the five-match T20I cricket. Ahead of the game, Virat Kohli went on to address the press and one of these journalists happened to ask him about the return of Ravichandran Ashwin in the national side, particularly in the shorter format. The Indian cricket captain sounded a bit irritated with the same and slammed the journalist and said that he needs to have some logic in the question. In the same presser, Kohli also mentioned the team was glad to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the squad. India vs England T20I Series 2021: You Can Bank on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, We Will Need His Experience in T20 World Cup, Says Virat Kohli.

Talking about the statement about Ashwin, Virat explain that the team already has Washington Sundar on the side and the team cannot have two similar players. "Washington Sundar has been doing really well for us, and it is difficult to have two players similar. Unless Washi has a horrible season (not possible)…. you need to have some logic in the question as well. Easy to ask,” Virat Kohli said in the pre-match presser.

Now, let's have a look at the video where Virat Kohli was seen talking about Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The match will begin at 7.00 pm IST and the pitch is expected to support the batsmen. The deck has been in the news for its support to the spinners in the Test matches, but with the change in format, there could be a few changes in the pitch too.

