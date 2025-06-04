Virat Kohli attained the one trophy that eluded him all throughout his career so far--the IPL title as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won IPL 2025 beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. Virat Kohli has been with RCB ever since the start of the IPL and has experienced some incredible highs and forgettable lows as well. And his loyalty to the franchises and fans finally saw him lift the elusive IPL trophy, ending an 18-year wait. Considered as one of the greatest of all time, Virat Kohli's trophy cabinet just witnessed a special inclusion in the form of the IPL trophy and this triumph is surely going to be among the most memorable of his illustrious career. In this article, we bring to you some of Virat Kohli's HD images and wallpapers in the RCB jersey. 'This is the Team That I Am Gonna Play For..' Virat Kohli Reflects On His Journey With RCB After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win First Indian Premier League Title Beating PBKS in IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

With the bat, Virat Kohli was in sensational form in IPL 2025, hitting 657 runs and finishing as the third-highest run-scorer. He also broke the record for most fours in the IPL and also extended his lead at the top of the highest run-scorers in the history of the IPL. Virat Kohli could not hold back his tears and broke down after RCB won the IPL 2025 title and he celebrated the moment with his wife Anushka Sharma and former RCB teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, among others. As is the case with popular sportspeople, fans are always on the lookout for HD images and pictures which can be used as wallpapers. And Virat Kohli's case is no different. Virat Kohli is one of the most followed cricket stars across the world and fans eager to look for Virat Kohli HD wallpapers and images can scroll below. These Virat Kohli HD pics can be downloaded for free and used as wallpapers for desktop, for WhatsApp status and also for use as Facebook and Instagram profile pictures. Fans can also share these Virat Kohli HD images with each other. Virat Kohli Breaks Down In Tears While Hugging Wife Anushka Sharma After RCB Win First Indian Premier League Title Beating PBKS in IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli HD Wallpaper in RCB Jersey

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

Virat Kohli in RCB Jersey

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

Virat Kohli Wallpaper HD

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

Virat Kohli HD Pic in RCB Jersey

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

Virat Kohli in RCB Jersey HD Wallpaper

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

Virat Kohli HD Image in RCB Jersey

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

Virat Kohli in RCB Jersey HD Pic

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

Virat Kohli earlier had made the news for retiring from Test cricket, a decision which stirred a debate given the incredible standards of fitness the star cricketer maintains. Virat Kohli, hence, is only going to play ODIs for India and he might have his sights set on winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli was earlier part of India's T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy winning squads in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 03:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).