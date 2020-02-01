Virender Sehwag Takes a Jibe at MS Dhoni, Says, ‘He Never Communicated Before Dropping Us'

Virender Sehwag and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty)

For a few years now, there has been speculation that MS Dhoni and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag do not get along quite well. Everyone remembers the ugly incident where the former Indian captain took a jibe at Sehwag for being unfit and conceding a lot of runs during the CB Series in Australia back in 2012-13. Since then it was widely reported that the two do not look eye to eye with each other. Now the Nawab of Najafgrah has taken a jibe at MS Dhoni and said that the players were never consulted before getting dropped and they would get to know it from the media. Shoaib Akhtar To Virender Sehwag: Have More Money Than Your Hair on Head.

The Sultan of Multan was speaking about Rishabh Pant and said that if the communication gap still prevails, then it is wrong. "When MS Dhoni said in Australia that the top three are slow fielders, we were never asked or consulted. We got to know from the media. He said at the press conference but not at the team meeting that we are slow fielders. Talk at the team meeting was that we need to play Rohit Sharma who is new and that’s why there will be rotation policy. If the same is happening now (with regards to Pant's case), that’s wrong," stated the Nawab of Najafgarh to Cricbuzz.

We all know that it was MS Dhoni who had introduced the rotation policy, as a result, the top order was shifted from time-to-time. Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag were shifted from time to time.