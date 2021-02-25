Wasim Jaffer congratulated Axar Patel on his five-wicket haul in the first innings of the India vs England day-night Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Axar recorded his best Test figures after claiming 6/38 in England’s first innings and helping bundle the visitors for just 112 runs. This was Axar’s second consecutive five-wicket haul in Tests. He also became the first player to have his name engraved on the honours board of the new stadium. Jaffer congratulated Axar Patel and also said he expects a good performance from the batsmen. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 1: Axar Patel’s Six-Wicket Haul Puts Hosts in Command.

Axar, who hails from Gujarat and started his career here, spun a web around the England batting order. He dismissed five of England’s top eight batsmen and achieved a career-best Test figures of 6/38. The 27-year-old, who is playing his only second Test, had also picked a five-wicket haul in his debut in the previous Test. Fans Lash Out at Stuart Broad After his Trademark 'Celebrappeal' During India vs England Pink Ball Test.

Jaffer congratulated Axar and also hinted that he expects another local boy Jadprit Bumrah to take a five-wicket haul in the second innings. “Well bowled @akshar2026 first one on the honours board at new stadium is Gujarat's own Clapping hands sign No pressure @Jaspritbumrah93 Winking face Now Crossed fingersCrossed fingers for a good show by batsmen under lights.” Jaffer also attached a custom meme to his post.

Wasim Jaffer Congratulates Axar Patel on Five-Wicket Haul

Well bowled @akshar2026 first one on the honours board at new stadium is Gujarat's own 👏 No pressure @Jaspritbumrah93😉 Now 🤞🤞 for a good show by batsmen under lights kyuki #INDvsENG #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/PTYAL0BDsA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 24, 2021

Axar thanked Jaffer and said it was Bumrah’s turn now to shine with the ball when England bat again. “Hahaha, Boom's turn in the second innings? Thank you Wasim bhai,” the left-arm spinner said in his response. Take a look at his post.

Axar Patel Responds

Hahaha, Boom's turn in the second innings? Thank you Wasim bhai 🙏🏻 — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 24, 2021

Axar’s six-for put India in a commanding position on the opening day of the pink-ball Test. India bundled England for just 112 runs and were just 13 runs behind at stumps on day 1. With the bat, Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and remained unbeaten while captain Virat Kohli scored 27 before he was undone by Jack Leach. Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a duck.

