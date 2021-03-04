Axar Patel once again became the top trend on social media by scalping four wickets during day 1 of India vs England. The match is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The netizens could not stop hailing Patel for his outing against India as he got four wickets. Wasim Jaffer, Delhi Capitals and other social media users hailed Patel for his bowling. Before looking at the reactions, let's check out how the match panned out for both teams. After winning the toss, England elected to bat first. Patel got the wickets of both openers. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

Zak Crawley got dismissed on a score of nine next was Dom Sibley who got out on 2. Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess were Patel's next wickets who made way to the pavilion on the score of 46 and 3 runs respectively. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Axar played a vital role in helping India restrict England to a total of 205 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin ended up getting three wickets. Now let's have a look at the reactions below:

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel strikes again and Dom Bess is out 🙌🏼 Two wickets in the over for him and he's just one wicket away from yet another 5-wicket haul 👏🏼 Just one wicket left for #TeamIndia to wrap up this innings 💙 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿- 189/9 (71)#INDveNG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 4, 2021

Meme

Siraj took second wicket in #INDvEND Axar Patel to Siraj : pic.twitter.com/QDDah9Z5Xj — Naina (@NainaMemes_) March 4, 2021

Axar Patel

Another one

*Axar Patel comes to bowl * England batsman : #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/zpxUGYvN30 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 4, 2021

As of now, India has lost one wicket wherein Shubhman Gill got out on 0. It was James Anderson who got the wicket of the youngster. At the end of the day, India was on the score of 24 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).