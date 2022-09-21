West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will face off against each other in the 13th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 21, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated: Sri Lanka Legends Retain Top Spot

Brian Lara-led West Indies side are second on the table with five points in three matches while New Zealand Legends are fifth with just three points in as many matches. West Indies will head into this contest off the back of a thumping eight-wicket win over Bangladesh Legends. On the other hand, the Kiwis' last game against India Legends was abandoned due to rain.

When Is West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 21, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the WI-L vs NZ-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

