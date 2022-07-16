After the disappointments of the T20 and Test series loss, visitors Bangladesh claimed the ODI series with a win in the second match to take an unassailable 0-2 lead. It was yet another dominating performance from the Bangladesh bowlers as they ripped apart the hosts batting unit. West Indies have not applied themselves well when in the middle and the impatience has caused their batting debacle. In the final match, they would be looking to end on a high and avoid a white-wash at home. On the other hand opponents Bangladesh will press hard for a headline-making overseas win. West Indies versus Bangladesh will be live streamed on the FanCode app from 7:00 PM IST. Virat Kohli Thanks Babar Azam for Latter’s Support, Writes, ‘Keep Shining and Rising’

West Indies players have struggled to play spinner Mehidy Hasan as he scalped four wickets in the second match to cap another impressive day at work. The struggles of Shai Hope has prevented West Indies from getting a solid platform early on in games and this puts a lot of pressure on the middle order. Nicholas Pooran has disappointed as well and it is important for these two players to fire for the hosts to register their first win of the series.

Bangladesh have not put a foot wrong when it comes to the fifty-over format and that can largely be said for their year. They have already claimed a series win over South Africa in the ODIs this year and adding West Indies to this list shows what their squad is capable of. Their bowlers have made all the difference in the two games and they will be keen to continue with their positivity.

When is West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played at the Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana on July 16, 2022 (Saturday). The WI vs BAN cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action of the West Indies vs Bangladesh game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the WI vs BAN ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI online. The Bangladesh side have all the momentum with them and should claim their third win on the bounce.

