Punjab Kings will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the IPL 2025 on June 03, Tuesday. This is the second time Punjab Kings have reached the final of the Indian Premier League. This is also the first time they have reached the play-offs since the last time they have made the play-offs. After another overhaul of coach and captain, PBKS have finally found the combination which can get them to success. Although the last time they entered the final, they had consecutive poor years in the cycle since then. This time they will want to end their trophy drought by making it over the line. PBKS Road to IPL 2025 Final: Here’s How Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Made it to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 18.

When Was the Last Time Punjab Kings Were in IPL Final?

Punjab Kings (Then called Kings XI Punjab) were in the IPL final last time in 2014. After the mega auction in 2014, they had a terrific season under the captaincy of George Bailey and they qualified for the IPL final.

What Happened When Last Time Punjab Kings Were in IPL Final?

Unfortunately, Punjab Kings lost the final of the IPL 2014 to Kolkata Knight Riders, who won their second title that season. KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They scalped the wicket of dangerous Virender Sehwag and captain George Bailey soon but Wriddhiman Saha and Manan Vohra stitched a solid partnership. They stayed together at the crease for 129 runs and Wriddhiman Saha scored a brilliant century. Punjab Kings posted a total of 199/4 on the board. Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar Pose With IPL 2025 Trophy in Ahmedabad Ahead of RCB vs PBKS Final (See Pics).

Chasing it, Kolkata Knight Riders lost their in-form opener Robin Uthappa and captain Gautam Gambhir. It was when Manish Pandey started a counter-attack with Yusuf Pathan by his side. The duo kept taking KKR close to the target. Yusuf was dismissed after a partnership of 71 runs. PBKS came back strongly into the game chipping in wickets and after Manish Pandey was dismissed for 94, it seemed like KKR will slip. But Piyush Chawla hit two crucial boundaries and took KKR beyond the finishing line. It was a heartbreak for PBKS and PBKS fans and they will look to change it this time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).