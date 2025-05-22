New Zealand's opener Tim Seifert has been on stellar form with the bat in T20Is this year, which fans across the globe witnessed during NZ vs PAK T20Is 2025, where the wicket-keeper batter ended as the highest run-getter in the five-match series, scoring 249 runs. Seifert, who has yet to find a permanent spot in the New Zealand cricket team in the shortest format, showcased his explosive style, which captivated the audience, hitting at a strike-rate of 207.50 IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

Seifert has been showing his exploits in T20 franchise cricket, playing for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. In nine PSL 2025 matches for KK, Seifert has amassed 226 runs, and still has a minimum match remaining with Karachi playing the Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars this evening (May 22). Unfortunately, Seifert was part of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, but went unsold at the two-day event in Jeddah last year.

Which Team Tim Seifert is Part of in IPL 2025?

Despite going unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction, Tim Seifert will be in action in the ongoing Indian Premier League season 18, with the new temporary replacement rule coming into effect. IPL 2025: RCB Sign Blessing Muzarabani As Replacement for ICC WTC Final-Bound Lungi Ngidi, KKR Replace Rovman Powell With Shivam Shukla.

Due to IPL 2025 getting suspended for a week due to India-Pakistan tensions, several international players found their national duties clashing with playoffs, which included Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell.

Seifert, who will be free from his PSL 2025 commitments, was roped in by RCB as Bethell's replacement for the IPL 2025 playoffs, which start May 29. The Kiwi hard-hitting opener has played in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, will join RCB for INR 2 crore, and will be available from May 24.

