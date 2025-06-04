The streets of Bengaluru erupted in jubilant celebrations as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their first-ever IPL title after 17 years. The thrilling final, held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, saw RCB defeat Punjab Kings by six runs under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar. Emotions ran high as Virat Kohli was seen breaking down in tears following the historic win. Videos flooding social media captured the city transforming into a sea of red, with fans bursting firecrackers and cheering loudly. Bengaluru's night sky lit up with celebrations, marking a historic moment as the franchise secured the long-awaited trophy. AB de Villiers Hugs Virat Kohli After RCB Win First Indian Premier League Title Beating PBKS in IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Firecrackers Light Up Bengaluru Sky

Bengaluru Celebrates RCB Victory

#WATCH | Karnataka | Streets of Bengaluru erupt in joy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinches its first #IPL title by beating Punjab Kings. pic.twitter.com/EBNcwlNhSS — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2025

