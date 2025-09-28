Ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final, a new question in the minds of social media users has cropped up if Team India will accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Apart from being ACC Chair, Naqvi is also Pakistan Cricket Board's President, and with India's 'no handshake' stance this competition, things could end up pretty awkward on the presentation ceremony in case Suryakumar Yadav and Co win IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final, and stake claim to the trophy. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview

As per a report in PTI, Team India are unlikely to shake hands with Naqvi on the presentation stage as part of a customary handshake with both squads. As ACC Chair, the protocol is for Naqvi to hand over the trophy to the winning captain and shake hands with players of the winners and runners-up.

The BCCI are yet to publicly take a call, but a tournament source speaking to PTI has claimed that any directive will arrive ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final this evening. "As of now, information is that he could come this evening and obviously as ACC Chairman, he will be giving away the winner's trophy. Let's see what the BCCI decides," the report quoted.

Naqvi has spoken openly about his anti-India stance in public after the handshake row in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 matches, and further shared a cryptic post on social media in support of Haris Rauf's controversial gestures.

Interestingly, Asia Cup 2025 captain's meet and trophy unveil, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and ACC Chairman shook hands after the press conference was concluded. For this, the BCCI and Yadav were heavily criticised, which was followed by Team India's call to not shake hands with Pakistan national cricket team players and staff during the tournament.

