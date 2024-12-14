Thus far, rain has not played an active part in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, but could finally make its presence felt in the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, which is taking place at Brisbane. On Day 1, rain interrupted 30 minutes of play in the first hour, with conditions at The Gabba being described as murky and dark. Virat Kohli Becomes Second Cricketer To Play 100 International Matches Against Australia National Cricket Team, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

As per the weather forecast, Brisbane is expected to witness sporadic showers all day long, making Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 a frustrating one for players, and fans alike.

Brisbane Weather Live Updates

Rain is expected to hit Brisbane around noon, and pick up pace until 2 PM before slowing tapering off by 4 PM Australian Standard Time (AST). The IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 could all day see rain hamper play in parts, with the post-lunch session getting the most affected. IND vs AUS Brisbane Test 2024–25: What Happened the Last Time Indian Cricket Team Played Against Australia at The Gabba in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?.

The forecast for Day 2 is seemingly better, with rains being predicted sometime after noon. Interestingly, all day of the ongoing third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test are forecasted to have spells of shower, with the intensity picking up from Day 3 onwards.

