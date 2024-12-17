The third Test of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has reached an interesting stage with the India national cricket team being outclassed by the Australia national cricket team seam bowling attack. The top order once again crumbled against the host seamers. India are trying their best to score at least the 246-run mark in the first innings to avoid a follow-on being enforced on them by the Pat Cummins-led Australia cricket team. Earlier, Australia scored 445 runs in their first innings. With rain on the cards on Day 5, the Pat Cummins-led side wouldn't mind enforcing a follow-on to the Rohit Sharma-led side to search for a winning result in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. IND 213/9 in 66 overs (Trail by 232) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 4: Pat Cummins Ends Ravindra Jadeja's Defiance.

What are Follow-on Rules in Test Cricket?

According to the MCC Law 14.1.1. “In a two-innings match of 5 days or more, the side that bats first and leads by at least 200 runs shall have the option of requiring the other side to follow their innings.” So, how can Australia enforce a follow-on on India during the third Test match in Gabba?

If India doesn't score 246 runs in the first innings, the Australia national cricket team will have a great chance to ask India to come out to bat again for the second time. If India fails to accumulate enough runs in both innings (equal to Australia's total of 445), the hosts will win by an innings, as they aren't required to bat for the second time. Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up on India’s Struggles Against Australia Down Under During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Says ‘It’s a Team in Transition, Won’t Point Fingers.’

However, if India surpasses Australia's 445-run mark across both innings, the host will need to score the required runs set by the India cricket team to win the third Test match in Brisbane.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).