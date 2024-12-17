A huge moment happened during the third Test match between India and Australia in Brisbane when the Rohit Sharma-led side avoided the follow-on after crossing the 246-run mark in the first innings in reply to Australia's 445 runs. India batters Akashdeep (27*) and Jasprit Bumrah (10*) displayed commendable effort by helping visitors to bail out of a dangerous situation. During the 75th over of Cummins, Akashdeep hammered a four, and India avoided the follow-on danger on them. On the very next delivery, Akashdeep hammered a huge six over the deep mid-wicket region, and the Indian dressing room went wild after seeing a big maximum. Gautam Gambhir, alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others, celebrated after Bumrah and Akashdeep's heroics.

India Avoids Follow-on After Akashdeep and Jasprit Bumrah's Heroics

Akash Deep makes sure India avoid the follow-on and then smashes Pat Cummins into the second level!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HIu86M7BNW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)