The third Test of the five-match series between the India national cricket team and the host Australia national cricket team ended in a draw after rain and bad light marred a part of the Brisbane Test. Talking about the match, Australia made 445 runs after being asked to bat first by the Rohit Sharma-led side. Australian batters Travis Head and Steve Smith smashed fantastic centuries. Wicketkeeper-batter Travis Alex Carey made a crucial half-century that guided the host to over the 400-run mark. India speedster Jasprit Bumrah picked up a six-wicket haul.

In the first innings of India, the visitors were in a spot of bother. However, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul hammered crucial half-centuries. Towards the end, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep chipped in with valuable runs that helped them to reach the 260-run mark and avoid a follow-on. In Australia's second innings, the host declared at 89/7 and set a challenging target of 275 runs. India made 8/0, but bad light enforced a draw on Day 5 in the Brisbane Test.

After the conclusion of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Australia and India remained in the same position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings. Australia stayed at the second spot with nine wins from 15 matches. Their PCT is 58.89. Meanwhile, India are in third place with nine victories from 17 outings. Their PCT is 55.88.

How Can India Cricket Team Qualify for WTC 2023-25 Final?

If the India national cricket team clinches victories in the remaining Tests (the Melbourne and Sydney Tests) against the Australia national cricket team, their PCT will rise to 60.52 (approximately). This means Australia will fall short of that mark even if they manage to whitewash the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the two-match Test series.

If Team India could also finish above Australia with a win and a draw in the last two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, India needs Sri Lanka to draw at least one Test out of the two they played against Australia at home. If India loses one of the remaining Tests (fourth or fifth) against the host, the team will have to rely on Sri Lanka thrashing Australia 2-0.

Meanwhile, South Africa are comfortably placed at the top with six wins from 10 matches. Their PCT is 63.33. India, Australia, and South Africa are fighting for the top two spots to reach the grand finale of the WTC 2023-25 finals. The grand finale is scheduled to be played at iconic Lord's next year.

