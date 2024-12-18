Star Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin decided to announce his Internationa retirement after the India vs Australia third Test match at Brisbane. He didn't play in the match but opted for the opportunity as the best time to announce his retirement. Ashwin played his last Test match in Adelaide with the pink ball. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social media where he shared his heartfelt wishes for Ashwin. Sachin wrote 'Watching you grow from a promising talent to one of India’s finest match-winners has been wonderful. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve.' Sachin also wished him for his second innings after retirement. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Cheteshwar Pujara Pens Down Emotional Note for Legendary Ashwin Following His International Retirement (See Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Wish For Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin, I’ve always admired how you approached the game with your mind and heart in perfect sync. From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win. Watching you grow from a promising talent to one of India’s finest match-winners has been… pic.twitter.com/XawHfacaUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2024

