The Australia national cricket team and the India national cricket team are playing the third test of the five-match series at The Gabba in Brisbane. On day 1, just 13.2 overs were able to be bowled after India cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first. The host Australia scored 28 runs without losing any wicket. For the rest of the days, the third Test will have early starts and a minimum of 98 overs to be bowled to cover up the loss of the opening day due to rain. The five-match Test series is level at 1-1 after India won the opening Test in Perth before Australia bounced back and secured a 10-wicket win in the Adelaide Test. Virat Kohli Becomes Second Cricketer To Play 100 International Matches Against Australia National Cricket Team, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Stumps on Day 1 Due to Rain in IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024

Play has been stopped today due to rain. Play will resume tomorrow and all following days at 09:50am with minimum 98 overs to be bowled.#AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2024

