Rain ensured that only 13.2 overs were bowled on Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, between the India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team. Play got interrupted in the first session after 5.3 overs and then again after 13.2 overs following which umpires decided to call off play having lost both post lunch-and-tea sessions. Fans wondering how the weather conditions and rain forecast for Day 2 will be can check below. Virat Kohli Becomes Second Cricketer To Play 100 International Matches Against Australia National Cricket Team, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

How Will the Weather Conditions In Brisbane Be On Day 2?

Rain is expected to play spoilsport on Day 2 as well with the forecast being predicted for sporadic showers. In major downpour is expected to take place between 10 AM and 2 PM Australian Standard Time (AST), which could once again see one or more sessions get washed out. While the forecast is lighter on Days 2 and 3, the last two days of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 will see incessant rains that could lead to the match being called off altogether.

Brisbane Weather Live Updates

Expect heavy cloud covers on almost all remaining days of the Test, which could keep the bowlers in play, and make the contest even more mouth-watering.

