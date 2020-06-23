Gender-swap pictures of Virat Kohli and Co were doing rounds of the internet since the past few days. In fact, not too long ago, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal trolled Rohit Sharma by sharing the latter’s morphed image using a popular app. However, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh went one step ahead as he shared the female-version pictures of the whole Indian cricket team in his latest Instagram post and asked the netizens to select a girlfriend from the collage picture. Many social media users including the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Yuzendra Chahal were left in splits when they came across Yuvraj’s antics. Yuzvendra Chahal Tries Gender Swap Challenge on Rohit Sharma.

“Who will you select as your girlfriend’? I will reply tomorrow,” wrote the 38-year-old while sharing the image on the microblogging website. The 14 players present in Yuvraj’s latest post are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah. As Yuvraj also asked his fans to choose a girlfriend, netizens filled the comment section with intriguing answers. However, majority of the fans chose Bhuvneshwar Kumar as their date partner. Meanwhile, have a look at Yuvraj’s post.

Meanwhile, many Indian players have resumed individual training following the easements in COVID-19 lockdown restriction. However, it’s still not sure when professional cricket will resume in the country. IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel, however, has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in October. All they are waiting for is ICC’s official announcement regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup 2020.

