Yuvraj Singh Overwhelmed As Aspiring England Cricketer Expresses His Admiration for Former Indian All-Rounder (View Post)

Yuvraj Singh and Yuvraj Verma (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Instagram)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will go down as one of the best all-rounders to have graced the game and his records speak volumes of his capabilities. Courtesy his prowess on the cricket field, many budding players idolize him and dream to replicate his heroics. A 10-year-old boy from England named Yuvraj Verma also belongs to that category and he expressed his love for the two-time World Cup winner via a video message. Yuvraj himself was overwhelmed with the message of his little fan as he took to his official Instagram account and shared that video. He also gave some crucial pieces of advice to the aspiring cricketer on how he should go about his business to fulfil his dreams. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Pledge to Never Support Shahid Afridi Again After His Controversial Remarks.

“Satsriakal my dear Yuvraj Verma, thank you for your lovely message. I’m really very touched! You hit the ball really well, it shows how talented you are and it’s great to see your parents helping you to achieve your dreams. Always listen to your parents and remember you have the power to fulfil your dreams so never give up no matter what. Lots of love, stay safe,” wrote the talismanic all-rounder while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website.

The kid, in the video, revealed that his father named him after the Punjab-born cricketer. Besides Yuvraj, the young kid also idolises Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes. He also said that he plays as an all-rounder in junior-level cricket and aims to play for England at the highest level. Well, the kid’s batting abilities have been praised by one of the greats of the game. Hence, it will be interesting to see, how far the junior Yuvraj goes.