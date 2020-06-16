Yuvraj Singh Takes a Sly Dig At MSK Prasad Led Selection Committee on Twitter

Mincing words is never the business of Yuvraj Singh. The former Indian left-hander is known to speak his mind fearlessly and does not hold back. Now, Yuvraj Singh has taken a sly dig at MSK Prasad led- selection committee. This isn’t the first time when Yuvi has taken a dig at the selectors. In fact, during one of the live sessions with one of the players, he had slammed the selectors for the choice of players for the CWC 2019. Talking about the recent incident, read on to know what exactly happened. Yuvraj Singh Overwhelmed After Fans Trend #MissYouYuvi on His Retirement Anniversary, Urges Followers to Follow Govt Instructions on COVID-19.

Yuvraj Singh’s fan page posted a tweet on social media on June 15 wherein the reminisced the day when the former Indian left-hander became the fifth Indian cricketer to play 300 ODI matches for the country. Yuvraj not only retweeted the tweet but also said that they should all thank Sourav Ganguly and his first batch of selectors for giving the players an opportunity to represent the country. Harbhajan Singh who obviously saw the tweet asked Yuvi if he had any comments for the last batch of selectors. Yuvi responded, “Lol no comments.” Check out the thread below:

Anything for the last batch 🙄😝?? https://t.co/WbpgWYWpKu — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 15, 2020

Yuvraj Singh was in the news for thanking his fans for remembering his retirement anniversary. On June 10 this year, Yuvraj Singh fans started tweeting about Yuvi's retirement and hailed him for the kind of a record he has had throughout his career. Yuvi was obviously touched with the kind of comments and he thanked his fans on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).