Yuvraj Singh Overwhelmed After Fans Trend #MissYouYuvi on His Retirement Anniversary, Urges Followers to Follow Govt Instructions on COVID-19

Last year on this day, June 10, 2019, Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of cricket after a glorious career which saw him win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 with Indian team. #MissYouYuvi was one of the trending topics on Twitter as fans made Yuvraj’s retirement anniversary special. The former cricketer has now acknowledged the gesture by his fans and in a special post, Yuvraj thanked them. The former all-rounder also urged his fans to follow government’s instructions om COVID-19 as responsible citizens. Fans Trend #MissYouYuvi After One of Year of Yuvraj Singh’s Retirement, Say ‘Legends Never Retire’.

"Dear fans. I am overwhelmed and full of gratitude. Cricket will always be my life just as each of you will always be an irreplaceable part of me. As responsible citizens, let's continue to follow the gov't instructions on COVID-19 and do our very best to help those in need," Yuvraj wrote. Sachin Tendulkar Shares His First Memory Of Yuvraj Singh on One-Year Anniversary of Latter’s Retirement (See Post).

Here’s Yuvraj Singh’s Post

Before retiring, Yuvraj’s last appearance for India was in ODI format during India’s tour of West Indies in June 2017. Yuvraj, who played 304 ODIs, was instrumental in India’s 2011 World Cup win as he was named as the Player of the Tournament.