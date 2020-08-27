Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli took to social media to announce the pregnancy of his wife actress Anushka Sharma. Kohli, who updated a similar post on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Anushka also shared the identical post and announced her pregnancy. Congratulatory messages poured in once it was out that Anushka is pregnant. While India’s tennis star Sania Mirza was among first to react to the news, cricketers joined in and congratulated Virushka. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! Take a Look at Some Lovely Pictures of the Romantic Couple!

Kohli’s team India and RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “Congratulations Bhaiya and bhabhi.” Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan were among the ones who congratulated the Indian skipper.

This will be the couple’s first child. The duo had got married in December, 2017. Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with RCB for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020).

