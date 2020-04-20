Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up With Cheeky Reply to Video of Anushka Sharma Trolling Virat Kohli

Yuzvendra Chahal and Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images, Instagram/Anushka Sharma)

Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has come up with a cheeky reply to Anushka Sharma when the Bollywood actress poked fun at husband Virat Kohli in a video. The actress shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday where she trolled the Indian captain by mimicking his fans and asking the 31-year-old to hit a boundary. ‘Aye Kohli, chauka maar na' shouted Anushka at Kohli to give the RCB skipper an on-filed experience while in lockdown. Anushka Sharma Yells 'Aye Kohli, Chauka Maar Na' To Give Virat Kohli The Field Experience And His Reaction Is Hilarious (Watch Video).

When Yuzvendra Chahal came across the video he couldn’t stop himself from commenting and asked Anushka to make a plea to the Indian skipper on his behalf. The 29-year-old requested the actress to help him open the batting in her next video. ‘Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le’ said the Indian cricketer. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Candid Picture With Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni From 2019 World Cup.

Chahal's Reply to Anushka Sharma

Yuzvendra Chahal was supposed to join Captain Virat Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for IPL 2020 but the tournament has been suspended due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was supposed to start on April 15 but the governing body in the country announced that the competition has been postponed until further notice.