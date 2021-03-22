Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma yet again gave couple goals to fans with an adorable teaser of their wedding film. Taking to their respective social media accounts, the love birds gave us a sneak peek into what happened behind-the-scenes at their wedding. Chahal and Dhanashree tied knots with each other on December 22 last year, and ever since then, the couple has been showering love on each other with adorable pictures and videos. Their wedding teaser is also all about love, as you can see the newlyweds sharing laughs while posing for the camera. Notably, the full-fledged film of their wedding will release on March 27. Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Share Teaser of Their Wedding, Film to Release on March 27.

“You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” the leg-spinner captioned the video. The teaser of the wedding film features the couple and some of their lovely candid moments from various ceremonies. It also showed how opener Shikhar Dhawan and other cricketers danced and enjoyed Chahal’s wedding. Have a look at the teaser.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Dhanashree Verma also shared the teaser on her Instagram page. “You got me all tied up in knots And I’m loving you lots and lots,” read the caption of the post.

Dhanshree's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

Meanwhile, Chahal is currently part of the Indian team contesting England in a full-fledged series. Having won the Test and T20I series, the Men in Blue would like to extend their winning run in ODIs. However, England are the top-ranked ODI team and would be determined to change their fortunes. Chahal didn’t enjoy a great time in the T20I series but would be raring for redemption.

