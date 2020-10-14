Royal Challengers Bangalore have enjoyed a sensational run in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far and are on the right track to lift the title. Skipper Virat Kohli has led the side from the front with his batting performances, but his desire to achieve the next level is still the same. Despite being comfortably placed at the third position in team standings, the talismanic batsman is hitting the gym session hard which one can see in his latest Twitter post. While sharing a picture from his training session, Kohli highlighted the importance of the following routine for the best result. Virat Kohli Praises RCB Teammates for ‘Tremendous Effort’ During 82-Run Win Over KKR in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Fitness and Virat Kohli indeed go hand-in-hand, and on numerous occasions, the RCB skipper has emphasised on the significance of training. The UAE heat has also tested the endurance of cricket stars as several players were seen struggling to give their best effort on the field. However, that wasn’t the case with Kohli who has got the scoreboard ticking by running between the wickets. Well, a fixed regime is indeed a reason behind the talisman’s success, and one must see his latest post to verify the fact. “A timeline for optimum output game after game. Play recover priming(prep) play. Never under estimate the importance of a routine,” wrote Kohli while sharing the picture on the microblogging website. RCB vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31.

View Post:

A timeline for optimum output game after game. Play ➡️ recover➡️ priming(prep) ➡️ play. Never under estimate the importance of a routine. pic.twitter.com/TAYSnRhdBi — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 14, 2020

Kohli will next take the field when RCB meets Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 15. Notably, Bangalore faced a humiliating 97-run loss when they locked horns with Punjab early in the tournament and will be raring to redeem themselves on this occasion. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s men must leave no stones unturned in the forthcoming contest as a defeat will knock them out of the tournament.

