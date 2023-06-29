Zimbabwe takes on Oman in the Super Stage of the ICC 2023 World Cup qualifier, with the former looking to continue its fine form in the campaign so far. The African side finished top of Group A in the first stage with four wins out of the four games played. It included a victory against West Indies as well, which was a morale booster for the team. They have been highly competitive in the ICC tournaments of the recent past and the team will be confident of doing well. For Oman, they finished third in Group B with wins over UAE and Ireland which shows improvements. Zimbabwe versus Oman will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites from 12:30 pm IST. Zimbabwe Register Second-Biggest Victory in ODI History, Beat USA by 304 Runs in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Zimbabwe head into the game on the back of a scintillating win over the USA, where they put 408 on board and then bundled out the Americans for 104. Sean Williams scored a wonderful 174, while there were some late fireworks from Sikandar Raza as well. The team has the right balance in every department and Oman will find it difficult to contain them. Expect Zimbabwe to field an unchanged playing eleven.

Bilal Khan is the leader of the attack for Oman and bagged five wickets against Scotland in the last match. The batting is a weak point for them, particularly the top order, with the batsman failing to apply themselves in. Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Kumar will need to survive the new bowl attack allowing the middle order to score freely. Are West Indies Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualification? Here Are Scenario for Two-Time Champions After Loss Against Netherlands in Qualifier.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the Zimbabwe vs Oman Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the ZIM vs OMA live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the ZIM vs OMA ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms. It is the first time these two teams will play a competitive game of cricket and it should make up for a fantastic viewing. Expect Zimbabwe to dominate the game from the onset and secure a victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).