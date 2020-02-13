AC Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 1st Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?

Juventus football team. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

AC Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Semi-Finals 1st Leg Online Streaming and Live Telecast in IST: Juventus travel to San Siro to take on AC Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. It has been a difficult week for both these iconic clubs with defeats halting their winning momentum. Juventus, in particular, were hit hard by Verona which left them second in the table. Maurizio Sarri’s first season in charge of Juventus has not been short of drama with the team losing games they will win nine out of ten times. Opposition AC Milan are an unpredictable outfit particularly at home and they have shown in recent times they can score against the best of defences. The hosts will want to stay relevant heading into the second leg. Napoli Stun Inter Milan 1-0 in 2019-20 Coppa Italia Semi-Final 1st Leg to Close in on Final.

The return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has galvanized Milan’s attack with the Swede becoming their focal point in the final third. Ante Rebic was earlier not part of the starting eleven but a string of game-changing performances off the bench has seen him win his manager’s trust. Ismael Bennacer has been lively on the wings and should trouble Juventus’ defence with his direct runs. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will have to be at his best facing Cristiano Ronaldo with the latter in fine goalscoring form. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Juventus Player to Strike Goals in 10 Consecutive Matches.

Douglas Costa is the latest player in the Juventus squad to be out injured adding to a lengthy list of absentees for Bianconeri. Miralem Pjanic could be rested with the Bosnian starting almost every game for Juventus in the past month or so. A front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain could start with French midfielder Adrian Rabiot on the wings.

AC Milan vs Juventus 2019-20 Semi-Final Schedule 1st leg, Match Time and Venue

Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final match between AC Milan and Juventus will be played at the San Siro Stadium on February 14, 2020 (Friday). The MIL vs JUV game in 2019-20 Coppa Italia semi-finals is scheduled to be held at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final 1st leg Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Both sides lost their previous match and will be eager to return back to winning ways. But unfortunately, the AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final clash will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcaster available for Coppa Italia in India. Fans can, however, follow the official social media pages of both Juventus and AC Milan to stay updated with the semi-final encounter.

AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Match Semi-Final 1st leg Free Live Streaming Online in India

The 1st leg of Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final match will also not be live-streamed on any channel in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament in India. Moments from the match, including goals and live scores, will, however, be available on online platforms

Juventus have won their last 9 games against AC Milan in all competition with 5 clean sheets in their last 7 away games against them. Tonight it will be no different with the away side claiming yet another win.