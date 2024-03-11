Both teams in the fixture advanced to the knock-out phases of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season topping their respective groups. Al-Nassr defeated Al-Feiha in the round of 16 to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition, while Al-Ain defeated Nasaf Karshi with a 2-1 win at home to set the quarterfinal against Al-Nassr side. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr suffered a setback in the first leg of the quarterfinals, losing 0-1 to the UAE-based team. 'Ready to Turn This Around, Insha' Allah' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Motivational Quote Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 Clash (See Post).

Domestically both teams are second in their respective leagues with Al-Nassr trailing by 12 points and Al-Ain trailing by nine points from respective league leaders. This makes the upcoming match even more crucial for both teams as it could be their only chance of winning a major trophy this season. Al-Nassr’s recent form includes two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings, while Al-Ain has four wins from the last five matches.

Preparing for the match, Ronaldo has also sent a “ready to turn this around” message on social media, hinting at a strong reply from the Al-Nassr team for loss in the first leg. He has scored 34 goals in all competitions and will be looking to bag a win to advance to the semifinal of the AFC Champions League 2023-24.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain, AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League 2023–24 match will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM on March 12, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). Al-Nassr 1-3 Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo and Team Stunned at Home (Watch Highlights).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain, AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match

Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the AFC Champions League 2023–24 in India. Fans can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain quarterfinal match of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 on the Sports 18 Network.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

While the live telecast of the match is available on the Sports 18 network, fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain quarterfinal match of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 on the FanCode app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).