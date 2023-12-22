Al-Nassr will face Al-Ettifaq at home in their next game of the Saudi Pro League, looking to stay competitive in their title race with Al-Hilal. The hosts have managed 37 points from 16 games, thirteen less than Al-Hilal’s tally although they have played two fewer games. Having won four out of their last five matches, Al-Nassr’s form this season in the league has been brilliant and it is only due to the brilliance of Al-Hilal that they are not leading the points table. Opponents Al-Ettifaq are 8th and without a win in their few matches, which is impacting the morale of the squad. They need all three points in today’s contest. Al-Nassr versus Al-Ettifaq will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:30 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Talisca returns for Al-Nassr after serving out his suspension while Alex Telles and Nawaf Al-Boushal will both undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack and behind him will be Otavio as the playmaker. Sadio Mane has impressed ever since he moved to the club from Bayern Munich. Aymeric Laporte’s presence at the back offers assurances to the club’s defensive issues.

Vitinho continues to miss games for Al-Ettifaq owing to a serious muscle problem. Former Everton winger Demarai Gray is back after suspension and he should occupy the left flank with Georginio Wijnaldum on the right. Jordan Henderson with his passing range will keep things ticking in midfield for the visiting side.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will face Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Friday, December 8. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match will be played at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bus Accident Kills Algeria Football Club Mouloudia El Bayadh’s Player and Assistant Coach, Matches Postponed.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch live telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq on the Sony Sports Network Ten 2 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match on the SonyLiv app and website. Steven Gerrard is a man under pressure to get Al-Ettifaq back to winning ways but the challenge on hand is enormous. Expect Al-Nassr to claim a 3-1 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).