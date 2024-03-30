Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League but they are 12 points shy of league leaders Al-Hilal, which signifies the dominance of the latter in the league. Al-Nassr will host Al-Tai at home this evening, looking to end the last stages of this season on a high. They have three wins in their last fives games in the league but exit from Asian Champions League was body blow for the team. Opponents Al-Tai are 16th in the points table and are one of minnows in the league. With just six wins so far, the team will have to do well to match their opponent’s level. Al-Nassr versus Al-Tai will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoins Al-Nassr Squad After International Break Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match against Al-Tai (See Post).

David Ospina will start in goal for Al-Nassr and his presence will add a sense of calmness to the backline. Aymeric Laporte is the star man in defence and his ability to play out from the back, makes him special. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack and have Sadio Mane on the wings. Otavio is in line for a start but could be rested in favour of Ayman Yahya. Anderson Talisca is not fully fit and will likely miss this game.

Al-Tai will likely adopt an attacking 4-3-3 formation with Virgil Misidjan, Salman Al-Moasher, and Andrei Cordea in the attacking third. Bernard Mensah is the team’s leading goal scorer with ten goals and this coming from midfield makes the stat great. Alfa Semedo will venture forward to try and aid the team’s attacking play.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 31. The match will be played at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai, Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Nassr look the stronger of the two teams and should secure an easy win.

