League leaders Al-Nassr take on Al-Wehda in an away tie looking to maintain their grip on the top of the table. They currently lead on goal difference with both Al-Shabab and them being on 34 points although they have played a game less than their archrivals. They come into the contest on the back of a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty to clinch a point. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has brought the attention of the world with him towards the Saudi league and every move of his is scrutinized and this game will be no different. Al-Wehda have lost thrice in their last five games and currently lie 13th in the sixteen-team league. They will need to be at their very best to fend off Al-Nassr. Al-Wehda versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:00 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Five Reasons Why Portugal and Al-Nassr Star Is a Goal Machine.

Attacking midfielder Talisca is the midfield mainstay in the team and his goal-scoring ability has come in handy. He was on the scoresheet in the last match and his link-up play with Cristiano Ronaldo should come in handy. Ronaldo has been making the runs behind the defender but it is still early days for him at his new club, and many a time he has not been on the same wavelength as his teammates.

M Mohamedi, in goal should expect a busy day at work, with Al-Nassr set to dominate the game from the onset. Gerson Rodrigues is the main attacking outlet for the side and he will look to create chances for Sultan Al Sawadi, the lone striker. Anselmo in midfield will look to keep things ticking with his tidy possession-based game.

When is Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca. The game will be held on February 9, 2023 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Everyone For Birthday Messages, Shares Frame With Friends and Family On Instagram (Check Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Hence, fans can watch live telecast of the Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match on the Sony Sports 2 channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this contest. Fans in India can watch online live streaming of the Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a straight forward win for Al-Nassr with difference in class between the two-team huge.

