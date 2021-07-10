Argentina and Brazil will face each other in the finals of the Copa America 2021. The clash will be played at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 11, 2021 (early Sunday morning). Both teams will have the aim to be crowned as the new champions of South America. Meanwhile, fans searching for Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Lionel Messi’s Team Argentina Sweats it Out for Copa America 2021 Finals Against Brazil.

The two rivals will probably play the biggest clash in their recent history as the teams meet in the finals of Copa America. Both Argentina and Brazil are on a terrific run of form as they are unbeaten since 2019 and will put their undefeated record to the test. The side’s last meeting at the South American Championship was in the 2019 semi-finals and it was Tite’s men who emerged victorious in that tie. However, Lionel Scaloni’s team are entering the game in great form as well. Neymar’s Brazil Looks to Clinch Copa America 2021 Title, Sweats it Out Ahead of Final Match Against Argentina.

When is Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America 2021 final will take place on July 11, 2021 (Sunday morning) at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Copa America 2021 match has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app.

