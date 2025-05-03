Arsenal are set to go up against Bournemouth in the Premier League 2024-25. The Premier League 2024-25 title already might have been won, but Arsenal would be well aware that they cannot afford to drop more points if they are to secure a top-two finish this season. Mikel Arteta and his men have been impressive this season, but with two draws in their last Premier League 2024-25 matches, it would be interesting to see how the Gunners approach this contest. Arsenal's focus undoubtedly would be on the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 where they are trailing 0-1 to PSG in the semi-finals and a solid performance against Bournemouth would reinforce the belief that they can mount a comeback against the Parisians in the second leg, with a spot in the UCL final up for grabs. UCL 2024–25: Ousmane Dembele Downplays Injury Concerns After Scoring in PSG’s UEFA Champions League Win Against Arsenal.

Just like Arsenal, who had a draw against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League 2024-25 match, Bournemouth shared points with Manchester United, where Rasmus Hojlund's late strike spoiled the party for the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium. Placed 10th on the Premier League 2024-25 points table, a win for Bournemouth could move them closer to the European football spots. Bournemouth striker Evanilson will be available for selection against Arsenal after his red card was overturned. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see the players Mikel Arteta ends up picking for this match, with the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final against PSG days away. Premier League 2024–25: Rasmus Hojlund Scores Late As Manchester United Hold Bournemouth to 1–1 Draw (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, May 3. The Arsenal vs Bournemouth match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Bournemouth Palace live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Arsenal vs Bournemouth online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Bournemouth have been impressive this season and fans can expect this game to end in a 1-1 draw.

