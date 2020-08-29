Premier League 2019-20 champions Liverpool is all set to take on Arsenal at the Wimbley Stadium later tonight. Liverpool is outed to be the clear winner over here and most of the betting suites have placed their money on the Reds. The last time these two teams met, Liverpool tasted a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium. Both the teams have been suffering from injuries before the curtain-raiser of the season. In this article, we bring to you the key players for the game. To name a few, we have Bernd Leno, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah are the important players for the game. Let’s have a look at the deets below: Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Aubameyang will surely be one of the most lethal weapons for the team. The player's brace in his last outing at Wembley is one the most important reasons that he is touted to be the key player.

William Saliba

He is yet another name that could create ripples with his performance i.e, if he gets a place in the playing XI. The French defender exhibited great performance against MK Dons and thus had impressed the coaches and the support staff. It is very likely that he would get a place in the team.

Bernd Leno

The contribution of the German goal-keeper cannot be overlooked and in the pre-season campaign, this is an ideal opportunity for Arsenal to test his performance against an ace like Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is one name that is surely running through our minds when we talk about Liverpool. With 19 goals in the Premier League 2019-20, the Egyptian has surely rightly into the team and is one of the most lethal players of the Reds.

Konstantinos Tsimikas

With this charity game, this is an ideal opportunity for trying out this youngster Konstantinos Tsimikas. The Greek defender has impressed the support staff and the coaches.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3) Arsenal: Leno; Saliba, Holding, Tierney; Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Probable Lineup (4-3-3) Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

