Arsenal will host Slavia Prague in the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League. The encounter takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Friday Mid-Night (April 9). Mikel Arteta’s men come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss against Liverpool in the English Premier League and would like to redeem themselves. On the other hand, Slavia Prague drew 0-0 against Zbrojovka Brno last weekend in the Czech First League. However, they face a much more formidable opponent in Arsenal. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the ARS vs SLPG match. Granada vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch UEL 2020–21 Quarter-Final Match.

Speaking of the history between the two sides, Arsenal have won one game and drawn one in two head-to-head encounters Slavia Prague. The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2007, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Arsenal would definitely take the field as favourites but must not be complacent against the Prague side. Moreover, the English club is 10th in the Premier League standings and winning the Europa League is their most realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Arsenal vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague quarter-final match in the second leg of UEFA Europa League 2020-21 quarter-final will be played at the Emirates Stadium on April 9 (Friday midnight). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Arsenal vs Slavia Prague quarter-final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UEL match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Slavia Prague UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Arsenal vs Slavia Prague quarter-final clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the quarter-final match online for fans in India.

