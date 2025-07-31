Arsenal will clash with arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong in a friendly which is an ideal opportunity for both the clubs to test themselves ahead of a gruelling season. The Gunners head into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Newcastle United, which would have impressed Mikel Arteta. The Spanish gaffer once again has the backing of his board and needs to deliver on the trophies front. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur roped in Thomas Frank as their new boss. Its early days in his reign and the team is still adapting to his style of play. Arsenal Signs Sweden Striker Viktor Gyokeres From Sporting Lisbon Ahead of Premier League 2025–26 Season.

Viktor Gyokeres, the new Arsenal striker, could well make his debut for the club in this match. The fans are buzzing with signing of the Sporting Lisbon striker and expect great things from him. Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi will be the enforcer in midfield with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli leading the attack.

Tottenham Hotspur will have Dominic Solanke leading the attack with skipper Heung Min Son and Mohammed Kudus on the wings. Rodrigo Bentancur will be the one making them tick in midfield with Pape Matar Sarr breaking up opposition play. The creative play of James Maddison will be a key in this battle.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Thursday, July 31 Time 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Kai Tak Sports Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

English Premier League rivals Arsenal will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season club friendly on Thursday, July 31. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, HK, and starts at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Barcelona Confirm Opposition For Upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy 2025; Spanish Giants to Play Como in Pre-Season Exhibition Encounter.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Arsenal's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on FanCode. Users can play INR 25 to get a match pass for Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur club friendly on the FanCode app and website for online streaming. Arsenal will not find it easy against the Tottenham Hotspur press, but should secure a 2-1 win.

