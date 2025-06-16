Boca Juniors vs Benfica FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Argentinian giants Boca Juniors will feature in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 for the first time when they take on Portuguese club Benfica. Boca Juniors are considered one of the stalwarts of South American football with multiple continental titles. They will be keen to establish their supremacy in this newly created format by FIFA. They are currently second in the Argentinian league, level on points with leaders Argentinos Juniors. Benfica finished second behind Sporting in the Portuguese league and with them regularly featuring in the Champions League, they have the zeal to fight it out against the best teams. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Results: Bayern Munich Thrash Auckland City FC 10–0; UCL Champions PSG Cruise Past Atletico Madrid 4–0.

Zeki Amdouni has returned to Burnley with Benfica not signing him permanently while the likes of Manu Silva and Alexander Bah are injured. Angel Di Maria is available and will use his experience to create chances for the team. Vangelis Pavlidis will be the target man in the final third with Florentino Luis as the defensive midfield shielding the backline.

Ander Herrera, the former Manchester United midfielder, will start for Boca Juniors, hoping to make a positive impact on the game. Marcos Rojo is available and will be part of the back four. Chile international Carlos Palacios will be tasked with opening up the Benfica backline and supporting him in attack would be striker Miguel Merentiel.

Boca Juniors vs Benfica, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Boca Juniors vs Benfica Date Tuesday, June 17 Time 03:30 AM (IST) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Boca Juniors vs Benfica, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Boca Juniors will commence their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Benfica on Tuesday, June 16. The Boca Juniors vs Benfica Group C match is set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida and it starts at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Results: Botafogo Beat Sounders; Palmeiras and FC Porto Play Out Goalless Draw.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Boca Juniors vs Benfica, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Boca Juniors vs Benfica live telecast on any TV channel. For Boca Juniors vs Benfica online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Boca Juniors vs Benfica, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Boca Juniors vs Benfica live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Boca Juniors will feel confident of getting the job done here although it may not be easy.

