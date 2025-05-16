Aston Villa have a crucial game coming up against Tottenham Hotspur at home, which they need to win at all costs in order to stay alive in the Champions League qualification race. They are currently sixth in the points table, level on points with Chelsea, but the Blues are above them courtesy a superior goal difference. With the top five teams in England making it to Europe’s elite tier next season, they all have to play for this evening. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur are 16th and with the Europa League final on the horizon, they will not be putting in much effort here. Aston Villa versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:00 AM IST. South Korea Police Detain Two People As Tottenham Hotspur Star Son Heung-Min Alleges Extortion Over Women’s Pregnancy Claims.

Jacob Ramsey received his marching orders in the game against Bournemouth and he is suspended for Aston Villa here. Marcus Rashford has a hamstring injury and is ruled out, with Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Marco Asensio, and Morgan Rogers featuring in midfield. Andre Onana and Boubacar Kamara will partner in central midfield, with Pau Torres leading the backline.

Richarlison will be the target man upfront for Tottenham Hotspur with Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson on the wings. Yves Bissouma will be tasked with breaking up opposition play with Pape Matar Sarr and Archie Gray giving him company in midfield. Kevin Danso and Ben Davies will be given the chance to feature in the backline. Tottenham Hotspur 0–2 Crystal Palace Premier League 2024–25: Spurs’ EPL Woes Continue With Home Loss Against Eagles (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Aston Villa are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, May 16. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2024-25 match is set to be played at Villa Park in Birmingham and it starts at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Aston Villa will start on the front foot in this game and the hosts should secure a 2-0 win.

