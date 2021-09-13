The Indian Super League season 8 has already proven to be a super hit so far with some jaw-dropping matches, intense rivalries and some breathtaking football being played. The Indian Super League on Tuesday, announced the fixtures for the remainder of the season. The season kicked off with ATK Mohun Bagan trumping Kerala Blasters on November 19 and a lot has happened till then with the latter beating defending champions Mumbai City being one of the big recent developments in the competition. Download ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule in PDF for Free

All of the games have been played so far in three venues in Goa-the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium and this is set to continue for the second half as well. It has been a competitive league so far and clearly, any team can upset any side with no one being clear favourites so far. A Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC clash would kick-start proceedings for the second half of the competition. The final group game would be played between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters on March 5. 2022. EA's FIFA 22 Video Game To Feature 11 Clubs From Indian Super League.

ISL 2021-22 Second-Half Schedule and Fixtures

According to the new fixtures, ATK Mohun Bagan would lock horns with SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby on January 29. The two archrivals squared off on November 27 this year with the Mariners comfortably securing a 3-0 victory. SC East Bengal are the only side in this year's competition who are yet to win a game and they would hope that their position on the points table changes by the time this match arrives.

Mumbai City FC have looked good and strong so far, sitting at the top of the points table with five wins in seven games. Des Buckingham's team have proven to be a tough nut to crack but they would need to be wary of lapses in their performance, their loss to Kerala Blasters being an example.

Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC are two highly improved outfits from last season as they are slowly building up momentum to carry on and eventually win the title. Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC as well, have been impressive. ATK Mohun Bagan, after a winning start, have fallen down the radar pretty quick and they would hope that new coach, former FC Goa manager Juan Ferrando makes a difference.

This season, the Indian Super League has been having late 9:30 pm kick-offs for its double-headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm IST.

