La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid face Elche at home this evening in the Spanish La Liga, looking to return to winning ways following their surprise loss to Espanyol in their opening game. Diego Simeone is a man under pressure following a mediocre last campaign. The team did not have the best of Club World Cup to further compound his miseries and their long serving coach can ill afford to drop guards early on. Elche did well to hold a quality team like Real Betis to a draw in their last match and will be confident ahead of this intense battle. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Benfica Hold Fenerbahce to Goalless Draw, Bodo/Glimt Win Against Sturm Graz in UCL Qualifying Play-Offs.

Jose Gimenez will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Atletico Madrid but Alex Baena is out with a muscle injury. Julian Alvarez has been their consistent performer in attack ever since making his move from Manchester City and his partnership with Alexander Sorloth in the final third will be a key. Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios will look to maintain the tempo of the clash in midfield.

Elche will have Alvaro Rodriguez play up top in a lone striker role and his main task will be to hold the ball up and get the other players involved. Aleix Febas, Marc Aguado, and Martim Neto will all sit deep and dictate the tempo of the play as deep lying midfielders. German Valera and Rodri Mendoza will be the two attacking wingbacks.

Atletico Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Elche Date Saturday, August 23 Time 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Atletico Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Atletico Madrid search for their first victory as they clash with Elche in their second match of La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, August 23. The Atletico Madrid vs Elche match is set to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain and it will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Elche live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Atletico Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Atletico Madrid vs Elche La Liga online viewing options. Luca Aluisi Dies: 30-Year-Old Italian Footballer Passes Away in Front of His Mother Before Training Session With New Club.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Elche live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Atletico Madrid at home should have enough quality about themselves to secure a win here.

