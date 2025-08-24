Bahia vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Santos are not in the best of forms in the Brazilian Serie A with the iconic club struggling at 15th in the points table. The team has managed just six wins so far and their poor run of games costed manager Cleber Xavier his job. Juan Pablo Vojvoda is the man assigned with the task to get Santos playing like a top club again and although it will not be easy, there is no denying he has the quality in the squad to achieve success. Bahia are fourth in the standings and they have been a force to reckon with this term. Head Coach Javier Mascherano Talks On Phone With Assistant Coach Lucas Pagano From The Stands After Receiving Red Card During Inter Miami vs Tigers UANL Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final (Watch Video).

Bahia have a few injury absentees in the form of Kanu, Erick, and Caio Alexandre and the trio will be missed. Willian José will be leading the attack with Michel Araújo as the playmaker. Kayky and Ademir will be leading the creative play from wide with Jean Lucas and Caio Alexandre forming the double pivot in midfield.

Santos have been dealt a blow with star attacker Neymar out of action through suspension. Tiquinho will lead the attack for the visitors and they will opt for Álvaro Barreal and Guilherme on the wings. Gabriel Bontempo and Zé Rafael will be in the box-to-box midfield role and the duo has a key role to play in this game.

Bahia vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match Details

Match Bahia vs Santos Date Monday, August2 5 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Casa de Apostas Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador, Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast Details Unavailable (India), Onefootball (Live Streaming in UK), Fanatiz (Live Streaming in USA)

When is Bahia vs Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

15th placed Santos will visit 4th-placed Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Monday, August 25 . TheBahia vs Santos match is set to be played at the Casa de Apostas Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador, Brazil and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fact Check: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Are Married? Here’s the Truth As Pics With Misleading Claim Go Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bahia vs Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Bahia vs Santos match live telecast in India. For the Bahia vs Santos match in Brazilian Serie A 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Will Neymar Play in Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in Starting XI.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bahia vs Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Like the Bahia vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 live telecast, the live streaming online viewing option is also not available for fans in India. Fans in UK can watch the Bahia vs Santos live streaming online on Onefootball app and website. Fans in USA though can watch it on the Fanatiz app. Bahia will make life difficult for Santos with the home side claiming a win here.

